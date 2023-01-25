POINTE XPRESS: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has moved to demonstrate his commitment to empowering young people.

That was the view of the newly appointed parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries, Senator Shenella Govia who shared her views following the swearing in of several young senators to the Upper House of Parliament.

“We have seen several young people being appointed to the Senate and will be appointed to board positions as well. This is not new, this is what his track record has been ever since he was named prime minister back in 2014,” he noted.

Roughly half of the Senate is now composed of young people. They include Senators Knacyntar Nedd, Caleb Gardner, Clement Antonio, Rawdon Turner and Shenella Govia.

“The prime minister has consistently believed in and has empowered young people and I believe that this is just the start of more things to come,” she declared.

Referring to her additional responsibilities as a parliamentary secretary, Govia said she is excited to take on the new role of assisting minister Daryll Matthew with any task required for the smooth operation of the ministry.

She explained that she has always been passionate about education and believes that her work with young people will assist her with her new responsibilities.

Govia has been active in the JCI for many years and the Red Cross. She has also been associated with other cultural events including as a member of a steel band.

“I am looking forward to bringing to bear these experiences with me in this new role,” she declared.

