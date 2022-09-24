Secretary-General António Guterres (right) meets with Gaston Alphonso Browne, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Corporate Governance and Public Private Partnerships of Antigua and Barbuda.

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Gaston Alphonso Browne, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Corporate Governance and Public Private Partnerships of Antigua and Barbuda

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.

They exchanged views on climate action, the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index and deficiencies in the international financial system.

They discussed the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States, which Antigua and Barbuda will host in 2024, and efforts towards advancing the loss and damage agenda at COP27. They also shared views on the need for Security Council reform.

