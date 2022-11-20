Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne had the pleasure to meet

with a young entrepreneur and professional sneaker enthusiast, Amari SneakerHead Thomas, earlier this week.

This young entrepreneur’s journey started with his first business in 2010, Kickz’ R’ Us – 268,

where they pride themselves on offering guaranteed authentic and rare sneakers.

Since then, he has found himself evolving his business model to fit an ever-changing market and has diversified his portfolio with

a few new ventures, the latest being Necessary Accessories – 268, a wholesaler of mobile device essentials.

His products can be found in most supermarkets and convenience stores.

During the meet and greet, Prime Minister Browne inquired about the difficulties Amari faces in plying his trade and how this administration could assist.

Among the things discussed was the banking sector and how processes could be made easier for entrepreneurs.

PM Browne also took the opportunity to speak on the Entrepreneur Development Fund and how that can assist in further developing his business.

PM Gaston Browne reiterated his administration’s commitment to assisting entrepreneurs where they can and extended

an invite to Mr Thomas to speak more about his endeavours on our local airwaves.

We look forward to seeing him grow and prosper.

Kickz’ R’ Us – 268 is Antigua’s top spot for rare and unusual footwear.

PM Gaston Browne was also seen holding a shoe in a picture published by Kickz on their official Facebook account.

They sell a unique set of authentic footwear in Antigua and are famous for featuring several favourite brands, which include:

Nike

Reebok

Timberland

Adidas

Vans

Supra

Clarks

They also accept special requests and demands of customers as they can export anything one wants, such as:

-Clothing

-Cellular Phones

-Game Consoles

-Jewelry

PM Browne is always at the forefront of helping and supporting entrepreneurs in his country.

Source: WIC News

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP