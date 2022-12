The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

This country’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for featuring young people in leadership positions at the community level in its 2023 calendar.

Dr. Gonsalves, who was speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face Program this morning, said it is a wonderful thing to highlight the work of these young people.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the names of the other young people featured in the Bank of SVG Calendar.

Dr. Gonsalves said youth involvement at the community level is critical for the development of this country.

The Bank of SVG 2023 Calendar is dubbed Next Gen 2023-the promise of a brighter tomorrow youthful 2023 visionaries.