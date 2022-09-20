Prime Minister Gonsalves met with His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations yesterday.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General discussed global development and ongoing work for the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the need to bolster efforts to fight climate change and increase access to finance by Small Island Developing States.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

He is expected to address the General Assembly on Saturday September 24th, 2022.

The United Nations General Assembly is being held with the theme “A Watershed Moment – Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.