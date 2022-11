The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has returned to the state following a very successful visit to Venezuela.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, the Prime Minister said he held discussions on many issues with Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Dr. Gonsalves said discussions were also held with other officials.

