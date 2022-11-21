News

Jack Warner at a press conference ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup, in Cairo, Egypt in September 2009.

Even before former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner set foot in the Parliament, the then Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley took issue with it, fearful his reputation with the global football body could embarrass Trinidad and Tobago.

Rowley recalled, “I told this country that his involvement at FIFA could and would embarrass TT. I need not say anymore.”

The Prime Minister made the comments on Sunday at the PNM National Women’s League AGM and conference held Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village in San Fernando.

Warner was the leader of the Independent Liberal Party and a government minister under the People’s Partnership coalition led by then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Last Thursday, Warner lost his preliminary challenge to extradition to the US to face a barrage of fraud-related charges. Five Privy Council judges held that the extradition process, so far, was not unfair.

Rowley recalled that his objection was not that he had a problem with people electing Warner.

“The people can elect who they want to elect to serve them. But I made the point that when you are talking about a Cabinet member, you cannot have a gentleman with that kind of reputation and, worse, a job at FIFA,” Rowley said.

“But he is confident that he has the love and affection of the people of TT. I glad for him. I am glad you do not put your leader into that situation to give that kind of love. Kamla Persad-Bissessar had elevated him to acting Prime Minister of TT.”

Rowley believes that when all the movies are being made about international crookery, TT would be featured prominently “because we were put out there among them.”

“People do not like it when we talk about it. But we have to confront our own demons,” he said.