Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has given an official statement on the rape charges against Member of Parliament for St Michael North West, Neil Rowe.

The Prime Minister is urging the public to allow the process of justice to take place and refrain from attacking the parties involved.

“It has been brought to my attention that a member of the Barbados Labour Party’s parliamentary group has had a very serious accusation levelled against them and consistent with the provisions of the law, he has been charged and is set to appear in court tomorrow morning,” said Prime Minister Mottley at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) held today at Queen’s Park.

She continued: “It is not our place to intervene in the process of justice, but rather to secure the integrity of the critical institutions that preserve the rights of the individual in this country, and to ensure law, order, and indeed good governance in Barbados. My brothers and sisters and comrades this cannot be easy for the persons involved, either of them, but as a responsible political party, we must acknowledge the rights of each of them”.

The leader of the BLP beseeched the public to refrain from rushing to judgement but to allow the judicial system to “run its course”.

“I would urge that as a mature people, we respect the privacy of all concerned and behave responsibly particularly as it relates to the predictable social media onslaught, that regrettably has already started against both persons. I have every confidence in the independence and the integrity of the Barbados Police Service. I have every confidence in the independence and the integrity of our judiciary. And I ask therefore, that we do not rush to judgment, but permit, a process, due process that has been around for many centuries to work, and to run its course,” she added.