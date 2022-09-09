Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has joined several other regional leaders in expressing condolences to King Charles III on the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Rowley said that “after reigning for 70 years, Her Majesty has left a lasting legacy for the people of the UK and the world.”

The prime minister also recalled the promise that the queen had made at the age of 21, when she pledged her life to the service of her people.

“That promise,” the statement continued, “was refreshed on her coronation day when she asked for ‘God’s help to make that vow…”

Rowley also noted that the life Queen Elizabeth lived was marked by her strong sense of duty and dedication.

He recalled the queen’s previous visits to Trinidad and Tobago, the most recent of which was in 2009 when she attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

According to Rowley, “although Trinidad and Tobago gained its Independence and later became a republic, this country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty.”

He said she will be remembered for her selfless duty to the Commonwealth.