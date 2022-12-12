Prime Minister Andrew Holness says there could be challenges with having members of the diaspora who are not Jamaican citizens, but are connected in some ways to the island, voting in General Elections locally.

Holness was responding to a question on whether he would support members of the diaspora voting in national polls during the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC ‘Let’s Connect’ virtual meeting hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, on Thursday.

In branding calls for members of the diaspora to vote in General Elections a “very complicated issue”, Holness said once an individual is a Jamaican citizen residing overseas, and they can establish that they are still a resident of the island on arrival, then they can vote locally.

However, he said for persons connected with Jamaica, but not citizens, who wish to vote through methods such as mail-in ballots, “it might pose a challenge”.

On that basis, Holness said: “Before I could give you my own final and direct answer, that is something that the society would have to make a decision on either through some form of national consultation, or some referendum.”

Meanwhile, he agreed that the diaspora could have representation in the Parliament, especially through the Senate.

Watch the video below to get Holness’ full response to the question of having members of the diaspora voting in local polls, and plans to have representation of such persons in Parliament.