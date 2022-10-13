News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister has accused the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) of discriminating against Tobago contractors for projects on the island.

Speaking at his constituency conference at the Diego Martin Community Centre on Wednesday night, Dr Rowley said there was preferential treatment for Trinidad contractors over their Tobago counterparts.

Rowley was urging his supporters to be wary of the decision they make at the polls in any election, particularly with the PNM’s upcoming internal elections, where he will be vying for a third term as political leader.

He referred to the THA elections in which Watson Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) took office last January. The PDP won 14-1 against the PNM.

“Look what happened in Tobago: 14 seats and people say Tobago has found its feet, finally, and 14 days later, confusion reigns. Tobago got $300 million from the Minister of Finance for a development programme. They gave every cent of it to contractors in Trinidad.

“The money came into Tobago, THA writes the cheques to the contractors, and that money is coming back to Trinidad, because they don’t like the Tobago contractors because they are PNM.

“You hear them talking about (Allan) Warner (Tobago contractor). You know why they calling Warner name? It’s because they are in business in Tobago. Would you believe that?

Rowley has been candid about his friendship with Warner, a principal of real estate company Inez Investments,

Last year, Rowley was wrongly accused by UNC MP Saddam Hosein of not declaring ownership of a $1.2 million townhouse, built by Inez Investments, on his integrity form. An upset Rowley brought a copy of his form to refute Hosein’s allegation. He also denied receiving any preferential treatment in the sale of the townhouse.

“Tobago people, instead of being proud they generated two or three contractors who could at least compete and do the work in Tobago, they joined the UNC and calling people name in stupidness. But what is happening in the meantime is, the development ends up in the hands of contractors in South and Central Trinidad. So it is important what happens in elections.”

This is the second time the PDP-led THA has been accused of making deals with Trinidad contractors.

In September, a two-week power struggle between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his former deputy chief secretary Watson Duke ended in litigation when Duke accused Augustine of giving contracts for millions of dollars to Trinidad contractors.

Augustine and recently appointed Deputy Chief Secretary Faith BYisrael could not be reached for comment.

Attempts to get a response from Glenn Mahabirsingh, president of the TT Contractors Association, were also unsuccessful.