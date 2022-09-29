“Reprehensible”.

That’s how Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the action of two men caught on camera on Monday trying to break the lock off the gate that prevents individuals from entering the Bog Walk Gorge when it is closed by the authorities.

On Monday, the gorge was closed because it was impassable due to rising water levels while the country was being drenched by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Ian.

Holness said the police have also been directed to conduct a thorough investigation, and the persons involved should face the full force of the law.

The prime minister was speaking Wednesday as he gave an update on the damage caused by Ian, which lashed the island for several days starting last Friday. Nearly 50 roads were left impassable, retaining walls knocked out, and communities flooded.

Holness told the House that the decision was taken to close the gates to the gorge on Monday following consultation with the relevant agencies, which included the fire brigade, the police, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

He said the decision to close the gates was made with the knowledge that people have had to be rescued in the gorge in the past, and people have died.

The prime minister told his colleagues that they and the general public would have seen the video of the men trying to break the locks at the Dam Head gate that leads to the gorge.

“What the public has not seen is that the locks were actually removed and the gates opened. Persons were successful in removing the locks and, therefore, persons entered that space, notwithstanding the public warning that was given and the physical barrier that was placed at the location,” Holness said.

“This kind of behaviour is reprehensible and should not be tolerated,” he added.

“We cannot, and we will not condone this kind of behaviour. It not only places the lawbreaker at risk, but every other citizen who would traverse that area would now be at risk,” the prime minister said.

In response to people who, he said, have questioned how people who live in the area access their homes, Holness said there are circumstances when it would be too deadly to do so.

“When we close the gates, it is because we have assessed that it is dangerous to move, so it is for their safety,” he emphasised.

The prime minister also pointed out that before the gate was constructed, consultations were held with residents in the area of the gorge. He also said it was understood that where the gates were finally located were the most suitable locations.

Holness was adamant that no vehicle is to get beyond Dam Head when the gate is closed. He shared that when residents get to that point, the agreement is that they would use a road that runs behind the gorge to get to their homes. The road in question can only accommodate pedestrians.

Stating that the gate is in place for the safety of everyone, Holness said: “It’s not about locking out or locking in anyone; it is for the protection of every Jamaican who happens to use that area”.