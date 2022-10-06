Prime Minister Andrew Holness has served notice that structures constructed illegally on lands reportedly captured and sold by gangsters in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area in St Catherine will be demolished on Thursday.

He issued the warning during a statement in the House of Representatives on Wednesday while giving an update on the development which is being touted as Jamaica’s first smart city. When complete, the development is to be comprised of a mix of residential housing, commercial and light commercial activities in several blocks, as well as farming activities. It covers a total of 5,400 acres, with the majority (3,027 acres) being reserved for agriculture.

Holness said the informal community of Clifton which is made up of mostly former sugar workers and their descendants took shape in the middle of the Bernard Lodge lands and predated the development plan. He noted that since at least 2009, successive governments have taken the decision to regularise the community which falls in the St Catherine South constituency of Member of Parliament (MP) Fitz Jackson.

According to the prime minister, gangsters have captured the lands in proximity to Clifton and have been preying on the residents.

Regarding the wider development, Holness said the National Security Council has taken a “great interest in looking at all elements of security in the area”.

He said following surveillance and the submission of a report, “we have discovered that in proximity to Clifton, there is an area that has been captured”. Specifically, Holness said it has been determined that gangsters have been selling lots to people in the captured area.

“The National Security Council in reviewing the development plan, has observed an insidious and growing threat in the area, where alleged gangsters were capturing lands in the area adjoining the Clifton community, creating their own informal subdivision, and selling the lands under the false pretext of ownership or building on it themselves,” said Holness.

He showed slides of huge concrete structures and remarked that “these are not the structures of poor people squatting”.

The prime minister said SCJ Holdings Limited which owns the lands, has given warnings and served notices for individuals to cease and desist. But, he said “the capturing and illegal construction has continued to the point where some 30 structures have been identified.”

Holness stressed while the Government wants every Jamaican to own their own home, it must be done in an orderly and legal way.

“This illegal capturing and building on public or private land will not be tolerated,” he warned, adding that “we will not allow criminal gangs to create communities in the country”.

The prime minister pointed out that the informal settlement compromises the well laid development plan for the area.

“It takes away land designated for agriculture,” he stated.

As to what will happen on Thursday morning, Holness said: “The Government of Jamaica will make a stand. It is not going to be left to a Government agency. This is something that the Central Government of Jamaica must stand up and ensure that it does not continue.”

The prime minister told the House that directions have been given to the security forces to have a strong presence in the area to treat with any threats from any criminal element that may want to interrupt or exercise control or present any obstacle to the Government rectifying the situation.

He said: “The JDF has deployed a forward-operating base metres away from this area and are conducting regular patrols, and have created a security blanket, including regular drone surveillance, to see whether there will be any movement by criminals in the area.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) the Government will act to demolish those structures that have been illegally erected,” stated Holness

He also said the Government will take steps to deal with structures that have been completed and are occupied.

“To be clear, they will not be allowed to stand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Holness shared that the process of regularisation for residents of Clifton has begun. He said SCJ Holdings Limited has in its possession in excess of 350 registered titles for lots in the community, which will shortly be distributed to the informal settlers.

He said there is a commitment to upgrade the road network in the community, and to provide residents with access to a proper water supply, as well as connection to a central sewage system which is now under construction.

Additionally, a police post is to be established in the development area.

This, Holness said, will provide security to the law-abiding members of the community who have been preyed on by criminal elements over the years.