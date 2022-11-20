News

Gunmen pretending to be police shot and wounded a man in his home at Point Fortin early Saturday.

The victim Rishi “Nemo” Ramlal, 30, of Fanny Village, Point Fortin, was listed in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital, police said.

A bullet entered the front of his neck and exited on the right side, upper back, police said..

A police report said at around 3 am, Ramlal and his girlfriend, 22, were asleep but were awoken by banging on the front door.

She reported that she heard a male voice saying, “Police, Police.”

However, they did not open the door and, shortly after, they heard several explosions.

She then saw Ramlal bleeding from a wound to his neck and called a relative by phone for help.

Ramlal was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

The police recovered several 5.56 mm spent shells at the scene.

Insp Ali, Sgt Gosine and other the South Western Division police visited the scene and gathered information.

The shooters remained at large, up to Saturday afternoon.

PC Ferdinand is leading investigations.