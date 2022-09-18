News

UNC Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee who has been slapped with two fraud-related charges relating to the purchase of a Mercedes Benz. –

POINTE-a Pierre MP David Lee is anxiously awaiting his day in court to prove his innocence as he is still the owner of the vehicle at the centre of the investigation which led to the two fraud charges laid against him.

The Financial Investigation Branch (FIB) has slapped Lee with charges arising out of an investigation into the purchase of a Mercedes Benz valued at $2.3 million which attracted a $1.4 million tax exemption.

It is being alleged that Lee was not using the vehicle and a party financier may have benefited from this transaction.

“I have full faith in our independent institutions, and I await my day in court to prove my innocence,” Lee said in a statement on Saturday.

He claimed the charges were nothing short of a “political witch hunt and distraction by this Government.”

He said he will prove that the charges are not only futile as well as false, “but are a direct attempt by an administration that has lost its way to change the national conversation away from the hardship which they have caused on our population.”

Vowing to be circumspect as the matter is now before the courts, he used the opportunity to inform the public, “That at no time did I contravene, conspire, or seek to defraud the State or its institutions through the access of exemptions for the purchase of a vehicle which all MPs are allowed.

Lee felt it important to let the public know that the transactions undertaken with respect to the vehicle was within the confines of the law, as the evidence would show.

“To this very day, the vehicle is owned by me, the vehicle remains in my name, the vehicle’s insurance is in my name, the loan agreement is in my name.”

He said all documentation supports the fact that, “I am the owner of the vehicle in question.”

“I have always been transparent with the ownership of this vehicle, to the point that I have recorded it each year since its acquisition, on my annual declaration to the Integrity Commission.

“Put simply, I have been charged for a vehicle that I am the legal owner of, but this is an issue I am confident, given the proof, will be vindicated in our nation’s courts.”

Lee said he remains committed to do his job as MP, and will not be distracted, deterred, or even intimidated from taking a stand against a government that continues to place the population under significant socio-economic burdens.

Lee’s status as chief whip in the Parliament remains the same for now, UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo said on Saturday

Tancoo said the party which has thrown its full support behind its MP is yet to discuss whether Lee will continue to represent the position.

Tancoo clarified, however, that remit lies with the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and not the chairman.

“What I can say is, I am not aware that any such discussions have been held. A man is innocent until proven guilty for the charges laid against him.

“I have full confidence my colleague will be absolved when this matter is finished. Unfortunately, taxpayers will have to bear the brunt of the burden for the State’s action in this regard.”

He said this was nothing more than a distraction to all the ills taking place in the country under the People’s National Movement (PNM) administration.

In August, after Lee was called in by the FIB, Persad-Bissessar speaking on the UNC’s virtual platform, defended him against the tax-exemption claims after he was called in by investigators.

At that time, she challenged the police to charge Lee, one of her deputy political leaders, if they had evidence. She boasted that the UNC has many good lawyers to successfully defend him as he had done nothing illegal.

She submitted that this was an old matter with no substance and it was an attempt to “nasty people’s names” and change the narrative from the “PNM pandemic of hopelessness” the country was facing.

Claiming political victimisation she said similar concerns about the transfer of a vehicle by former AG and now Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to Roger Kawalsingh and the absence of relevant documents at the licencing office, or the alleged purchase of a Maybach by another minister for a contractor, have not drawn similar conclusions by the police.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob did not respond to Sunday Newsday’s text messages or calls, but on Friday he told members of the media that the TTPS was an independent organisation which conducts its investigation as evidence unfolds.

He said the TTPS also works hand-in-hand with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which in this present matter gave them the go ahead to pursue the charges. Lee is due to appear before a magistrate on October 12.

The UNC National Women’s Arm has also thrown its support behind Lee and his family.

In a statement of solidarity, the Women’s Arm charged interference by the PNM-led Government in the police service, judiciary with selective prosecutions and discrimination.

It expressed confidence that Lee will be vindicated by the courts and demanded that the matter be tried expeditiously.