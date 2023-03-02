The Barbados Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

She is Jade Sapphire Patricia Cole of #29 Apartment 4, Wanstead Gardens, St Michael.

According to police, Cole is about 5′ 3″ tall, medium build with almond shaped eyes. Her hair worn in a short afro and her ears are pierced twice with two studs in her left ear only. She has a heart tattoo with an ‘L’ in it on her left wrist. Cole also has scars on both hands and bad acne in her face.

The 15-year-old who looks older than her age, usually likes to be alone. She is known to frequent Kings Village, Holder’s Hill, St James.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jade Sapphire Patricia Cole is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.