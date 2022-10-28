Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Police appeal for witnesses to the West Bay murder

A young Caymanian is named to a key role in a vital ministry

Video explainer: Possible regs under the Legal Services Act

Ebanks-Wilks to form West Bay Central constituency council

Conch season opens Nov 1

Police announce George Town road closure for Halloween

Govt extends Electricity Assistance Programme to December 2022

Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

New CMO pushing for evidence-based public health

Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation of a stabbing incident that led to the death of Ian Duffell of West Bay.

The incident took place on Birch Tree Hill Road near Capt. Joe and Osborn Road in the West Bay District just before 11pm on 14 October.

A 42-year-old man from West Bay was arrested a day after the incident on suspicion of murder.

“Investigators know that the incident was witnessed by persons driving by, and that a driver shouted to the assailant in an attempt to stop the assault,” the Royal Cayman Island Police Service said in a statement.

“Any information they can provide, however small, could assist with this investigation. Witnesses are being encouraged to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Alternatively, anonymous tips may be submitted through our website.”

Digicel Business is tech partner of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

SVG considering the renaming of public spaces with colonial names

Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise

Thai business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of the Miss Universe organisation.

According to reports, she bought the franchise for $20 million, making her the first woman to own the beaut

Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

A California judge has ruled in favour of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs.

The state Department of Fair Housing and

New CMO pushing for evidence-based public health

The new Chief Medical Officer for the Cayman Islands, Dr Nick Gent, has hit the ground running after taking officer on 10 October. He has been kept busy with introductions, meetings, presentations and

Police announce George Town road closure for Halloween

The RCIPS is advising the public of potential road closures over the next several evenings to facilitate the Halloween Haunted House on Seafarers Way, near Fort Street.

The event takes place on&nbs

Ebanks-Wilks to form West Bay Central constituency council

MP Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the elected representative for West Bay Central, held a meeting at the Church of God Hall on Capt. Reginald Drive in West Bay on Monday night (October 24) to obtain feedback

Hon Margaret Ramsay-Hale sworn in today as first female chief justice

The Hon Margaret Ramsay-Hale, a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, was sworn in as the first female Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands today, October 25.

While this is a first for the

