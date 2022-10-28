Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation of a stabbing incident that led to the death of Ian Duffell of West Bay.

The incident took place on Birch Tree Hill Road near Capt. Joe and Osborn Road in the West Bay District just before 11pm on 14 October.

A 42-year-old man from West Bay was arrested a day after the incident on suspicion of murder.

“Investigators know that the incident was witnessed by persons driving by, and that a driver shouted to the assailant in an attempt to stop the assault,” the Royal Cayman Island Police Service said in a statement.

“Any information they can provide, however small, could assist with this investigation. Witnesses are being encouraged to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Alternatively, anonymous tips may be submitted through our website.”