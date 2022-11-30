Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Police ask for help to find missing child

‘Jamaica is the place,’ PM says as he encourages others to invest

NBA: Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors 116-113

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 30

Macys.com

PAJ condemns attack on journalists during protest at Homestead Primary

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

Haile Selassie, Tivoli book berths in Walker Cup final

JFF rubbishes claims of corruption and visa blocking by Leon Bailey

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

Wednesday Nov 30

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

41 minutes ago

Ebony Williams

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have activated aHigh Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 134 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Ebony was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans, and a pair of purple slippers. She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ebony Williams is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Police ask for help to find missing child

Jamaica News

‘Jamaica is the place,’ PM says as he encourages others to invest

World News

Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies

More From

Jamaica News

Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28

Jamaica News

Donna Haynes, the voice on many phones, passes

Tributes flow for voice actor

Jamaica News

13-y-o Spanish Town boy gone missing at Coronation Market in Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.

He is of dark complexion, medium build

Sport

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.

Jamaica News

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.

Fitzroy Minott

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.

Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR