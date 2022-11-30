Police ask for help to find missing child
‘Jamaica is the place,’ PM says as he encourages others to invest
NBA: Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors 116-113
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 30
PAJ condemns attack on journalists during protest at Homestead Primary
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
Haile Selassie, Tivoli book berths in Walker Cup final
JFF rubbishes claims of corruption and visa blocking by Leon Bailey
Eight months later, dead man still on court list
Ebony Williams
The police have activated aHigh Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 134 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Ebony was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans, and a pair of purple slippers. She has not been heard from since, the police said.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ebony Williams is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
