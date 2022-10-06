The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says it is close to completing its probe into an incident involving a “senior politician” at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in September.

“Following a number of media enquiries on the matter, the commissioner of police confirms that the investigation file on the incident involving a senior politician on Tuesday 13 September, is nearing completion, and will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the RCIPS said in a statement posted to its website.

The RCIPS didn’t name the politician but he’s widely believed to be House Speaker, Dr McKeeva Bush, who last month agreed to step down from the post in the wake of the alleged assault incident that involved two women.

Minister Jay Ebanks in a statement to Loop News on 16 September said he had a talk with Bush, who agreed to leave the post.

“I emphasised the fact that the PACT government just can’t ‘talk’ about accountability, but must be seen to be accountable,” the statement read.

Bush told Loop News the same day: “I have considered all my people, my constituency, colleagues and my family. Enough of this, enough and the accusations aren’t going to stop as long as I hold a post in government.

“I know the PACT government is a government for the people and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardise the group in any negative light.”

The RCIPS disclosed on 14 September that it had commenced a probe into the alleged incident even though it said the purported victims never lodged a complaint at the time.