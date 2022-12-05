HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND AT WILLIKIES

The police are continuing investigations into the discovery of human skeletal remains at Roome’s Estate, North of Willikies Village.

Around 9:30 am on Monday 5 December, a team comprising members of the public organized by the Blue Dragonfly Fondation, and police officers from different stations and the K-9 Unit began combing the entire area in search of missing teen, Shamar Harrigan.

Approximately an hour into the search, around 10:30 am, the skeletal remains of a human were discovered.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene around 2pm and confirmed the remains to be human. The remains were removed to Straffies Funeral Home.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney commend the efforts of the public for coming forward and assisting with the search for Shamar.

Mr. Rodney is also appealing to the public to continue supporting the family at this time, as the investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the body.

He is also asking the family and the general public to exercise patience until the conclusion of the investigation.

