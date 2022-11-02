Photo: Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa, handing over body cameras to Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 31, 2022

The Belize Police Department has received 100 body cameras courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism. The cameras will be placed on on-duty officers, particularly those who belong to specialized units of the department, to record their interaction with civilians, particularly when they are engaged in the pursuit or detention of a suspect.

“Many times, we see officers going on a scene, and the last thing they’re thinking about is to let me pull out my phone to try to record what is taking place, and in many instances we see spliced videos making it onto the media whereby individuals don’t show what prompted a situation to escalate. They only show a situation that attempts to make the officers look bad, and so this gives us an opportunity for the full picture from start to end of any incident,” said Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa, at a ceremony during which the cameras were handed over to the police.

“… Even before the introduction of body cams, we have seen situations where members of the public have taken it [upon] themselves to record their engagements with the police, and that is fine; that is encouraged. The issue that I have, [as] I mentioned earlier, is that a lot of the time they don’t show their aggression [which] led the police to do what they did. And so what this does, is it sorts out the playing field, because you get two sides of the story, just not one side. While it is that we do have this from the police angle now, we still encourage all members of the public, [and] all civilians, if there’s a situation that you feel uncomfortable with, of course take out your cell phone,” Minister Musa went on to say, as he highlighted the need for a complete picture of the interaction between police and members of the public in cases where allegations are made of police misconduct.

Musa further pointed out that the number of allegations of police abuse, particularly by the GI3, has been reduced by 80% due to the usage of body cams.

During his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, said that a policy has been developed to provide guidelines for the use of the cameras and the footage they record.

“Those things that you spoke about before, there are no policies that guide the usage … But with this, it doesn’t require much. All we need is the computer to download the footage after the tour of duty is done, and then we have people to review, and we should be good to go from there. The policy we have is very good. I went through it myself, and our legal team put it together, and it is good. It is for officers to comply. We have a compliance unit in Belmopan that make sure that there’s compliance with our policy,” stated Williams.

Commissioner Williams commented that the fourteen-hour-footage captured by the body cams will be reviewed daily after it is uploaded and will be stored for one month.

Additional body cameras are expected to arrive in a few weeks, and 50 more of such cameras will be donated by the Taiwanese Embassy.