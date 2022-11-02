Detectives are probing the alleged murder of 34-year-old Dick Grant called ‘Buss Mouth’, or ‘Guinness’, a miner of Amokokopai Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) nd Blackwater Backdam Potaro in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The incident occurred at the Blackwater Landing in Konawaruk, Potaro.

The 34-year-old man was allegedly murdered on November 1 between 01:00hrs and 02:00hrs by four identifiable males.

Enquiries revealed that on October 31, between 20:30hrs and 22:15hrs, the miner along with two other individuals were imbibing and playing pools at a shop located at Blackwater Landing.

At about 22:15hrs, the miner left the shop and went over to another shop located on the said landing, where he continued to consume alcohol.

While at the second shop, the miner and the four suspects got into a heated argument during which they began to fight each other.

Police said the miner reportedly ran away but was followed by the four suspects.

Subsequently at about 05:30hrs on the following day, the motionless body of the miner was found near the first shop.

Investigators found stab wounds on the right-side neck, along with several chop wounds to the center of the head, right hand, and the left hand of the victim.

The man’s body was escorted to the Mahdia District Hospital awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police are on the hunt for the suspects as investigations continue.