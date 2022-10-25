Invest in the Caribbean
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
54 minutes ago

Police have released the identity of the person who died in a crash on the Queens Highway on the weekend.

Royal Cayman Island Police Service disclosed that the victim is 29-year-old Amber Bianca Martinez of East End and extended condolences to her family and friends.

The fatal crash occurred near Sunnyfield Road shortly after 6am on Friday, October 21.

Martinez was the only occupant of the silver Honda Fit at the time of the fatal.

