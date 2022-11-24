– Advertisement –

The Northern Division (Marchand Police Station) conducted several traffic related operations over a three-day period in Marchand area.

During the operations, a total of two hundred and fifty (250) motor vehicles were processed. Officers issued eighteen (18) traffic tickets for various violations, including operating a motor vehicle without proper insurance, registration and valid licences or permits.

The officers also had cause to impound five (5) motor vehicles and two (2) motor cycles for being in contravention of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

The Northern Division and by extension, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to reduce crime and increase citizen security. These operations are a continued effort towards achieving our mandate.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

