Special Victims Department’s Insp Ramphal and Sgt Charles, speak with a woman with two childrent at Penal Junction about violence, particularly against women and children. – Marvin Hamilton

South Western Division police from the Special Victims Department (SVD) took to the streets on Wednesday to create awareness to end abuse against women and children.

The department comprises the Child Protection Unit, the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit, and the Sexual Offences Unit.

Led by Insp Ramphal and W/Sgt Charles, scores of police called for an end to gender-based violent crimes, especially against women and children. The nationwide initiative is part of 16 Days of Activism.

The 16 Days of Activism against GBV is an annual global campaign that begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs through International Human Rights Day on December 10.

As declared by the UN, this year’s team is “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.”

Together with PCs Ramdath and Noel, WPCs Marcano and Williams and other police wearing orange handed out pamphlets and brochures. They urged the public to report all forms of abuse to the police.

“The children are the future. If people see something in their community, they should report it, so we would do something to help. They can also do so anonymously,” a policeman said.

“Some people are abused sexually, physically, and even educationally as some children are deprived of an education for different reasons. Some children are ill-treated and neglected.”

The police said child abuse could occur anywhere, at home or at children’s homes and schools.

They urged the public to wear orange on Friday to support the campaign.

The colour is said to represent “a future free from violence against women and children.”