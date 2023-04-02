Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is in mourning following the death of a policeman who died suddenly on Saturday.

Reports are that the policeman identified as Desmond Roach, a former general secretary of the Police Federation and of the Video Identification Unit, complained of not feeling well at his home in St Catherine and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

News of the death has left members of the JCF in shock.

Officials from the Police Federation have since extended condolences to the family of the officer.

“Inspector Roach was a stalwart representative and former General Secretary of the Police Federation. He was a knowledgeable court of inquiry representative.

“He conducted several workshops on behalf of the Police Federation on the roles and functions of the appropriate officer.

We mourn with the management and staff of VIU. May God wrap his loving arms around you and give you peace in this dark hour,” the Federation said in a message.

