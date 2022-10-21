The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 11:00pm yesterday (October 19), officers were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of a robbery at a grocery store on Party Lane in the Prospect Area.

According to the RCIPS, four masked men entered the store and brandished firearms at the workers there, demanding cash. The men then fled the scene on foot towards the rear of the premises with a quantity of cash and other items.

The suspects were described as wearing long-sleeved hooded shirts, long pants, gloves and full face masks. One of the men is described as being about 5’2″ in height, of dark complexion and chubby build. Another is described as about 5’7″ tall and of slim build.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.