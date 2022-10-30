Police investigate armed robbery of Bodden Town gas station
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 8.30pm on Friday, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of an armed robbery said to have taken place at the Mostyn’s Esso Gas Station on Bodden Town Road.
It was reported that four men dressed in dark coloured clothing entered the store of the gas station three of whom were armed with hand guns and made demands for cash and other items. The four men made off with a quantity of cash, liquor and cigarettes in an unknown direction.
Police did an extensive search of the area where the incident occurred and the police helicopter was also deployed to assist with locating the four men, however, they were not located.
The incident is being investigated and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Alternatively, tips may also be submitted through the RCIPS Confidential Tip
Line at 947-7777 or online at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip
