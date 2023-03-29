Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Cayman News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal collision that occurred at about 9:30pm on Frank Sound Road in the vicinity of Botanic Road.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Blazer and two cyclists.

Reports are that the Chevrolet collided with two cyclists, continued driving and left the location. Both of the cyclists were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where one of the cyclists has been pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.

Officers are currently processing the scene, and traffic diversions are in place in the area.

Two lanes have been created to allow the flow of traffic. Members of the public are advised to exercise caution in the area, and expect potential delays.

