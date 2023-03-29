Man arrested in Seafarers Way armed robbery
Robbery reported on Waterfront this morning
Catwalk for Cancer raises approximately $20,000
Employers could face liability under new Sexual Harassment Bill
Water Authority notice: service disruption this morning
Yep, they are missing again; cops seek assistance locating W Bay teens
MP Saunders says Dump Project will cost $2 Billion
Water Authority advises public of Easter Holiday delivery dates
Tourism Ministry applauds vocational training related to water sports
Jamaica widening ban on single-use plastics; Cayman to follow?
Police are currently on the scene of a fatal collision that occurred at about 9:30pm on Frank Sound Road in the vicinity of Botanic Road.
The crash involved a Chevrolet Blazer and two cyclists.
Reports are that the Chevrolet collided with two cyclists, continued driving and left the location. Both of the cyclists were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where one of the cyclists has been pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.
Officers are currently processing the scene, and traffic diversions are in place in the area.
Two lanes have been created to allow the flow of traffic. Members of the public are advised to exercise caution in the area, and expect potential delays.
More From
According to the Jamaica Information Service, the Jamaican “Government will be taking steps in the 2023/2024 financial year to widen its ban on single-use plastic as it seeks to further protect the co
Cayman’s Jordan Crooks continues to produce great results overseas as he competes in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming championships being held from March 22 to 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Cent
One of the great wonders of the world, China’s Great Wall is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for foreigners visiting the country.
Loop News visited this historical site through the
Liability may extend to an act of sexual harassment committed by employees and agents
Last Wednesday, the Catwalk for Cancer was held at the Paseo, Camana Bay, to support the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and Jasmin Palliative & Hospice Care.
According to Health City Cayman
Police and partner agencies including DCFS are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Jahsmine Ebanks and 15-year-old Shania Beckford, who were reported missing Sunday 26 March.
Th