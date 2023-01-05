The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A fatal accident has occurred at Warrens, St Michael.
Police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss says the victim is a male.
According to Inniss, around 10:45 am, the Operations Control Room received a report of a two-vehicle accident in a car park in the vicinity of Dome Mall and Massy Stores Supermarket Warrens.
“It is unsure whether he suffered a medical problem prior to the collision or if his death is as a result of injuries sustained from the collision,” Inniss indicated.
Officers are currently on the scene.
More details to come.