Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media from an incident reportedly on December 27, 2022, in Kingsland.

Public Information Officer, Barbados Police Service, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed to Loop News, “We are investigating that matter.”

Police are aware of the incident.

The video went viral on Friday, December 30. On social media, people are purporting that it was a robbery at gunpoint, while others are saying that the witnesses who were liming when the gunmen approached should be counting their lucky stars.

The pillion rider in the video is seen hopping off the bike before it comes to a complete stop and approaches the people with his weapon drawn.

Some of the people fled the scene on seeing the gun in the perp’s hand, while some were trapped or appeared to be frozen in shock.

Investigations are ongoing.

This incident video came out one day after the Barbados Police Service issued a persons of interest notice for two bikers – a driver and pillion rider – wanted in connection with criminal matters. Police appealed for persons to come forward and identify the men or to give information on the motorcycle.