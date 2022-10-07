PUBLIC WARNED TO BE AWARE OF ONLINE FRAUDSTERS

The police are appealing to the public to exercise caution and be on the alert for criminal elements who are randomly targeting individuals and businesses through online sources to defraud them of cash and other valuable items.

Currently, investigations are ongoing into reports, where members of the public are reporting they were contacted via phone by unknown persons purporting to be certain notable individuals, and requesting credit or (Top-up) to their mobile phones.

The police are also aware of reports, where monies were solicited from certain business places for medical purposes through the same sources.

The public is asked to carry out proper background checks before volunteering or providing financial assistance to unknown sources.

The police are further advising the general public to report all suspicious activities to any police station without delay.

