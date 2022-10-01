Police investigating unnatural death in The Gap
Barbados signs air services deal with Qatar
Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes
Barbados drawn in Group F of Concacaf U17 Championships
AG instructs Transport Authority to tighten reins on PSVs
Princess Alice Highway closed for Food & Rum Festival
Job seeking youth ‘suited for success’ by IWF
Wales score a perfect 10 in BFA Republic Cup
Kickstart Rush Genesis returns to the top of Women’s Super League
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A 31-year-old was man was found dead by police at St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church around 2 am today, Saturday, October 1.
He is Corey Jamal Antonio Harvey of Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Micheal.
Police were on duty along The Gap when a man came from a business place and collapsed outside of the Police Post. Officers went to his assistance and discovered that he had a number of wounds about his body.
Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.
The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident to kindly call the Hastings/Worthing Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.
More From
Barbados’ security chief, Commodore Errington Shurland, cops 2022 William J. Perry Award
Javier Jordan secured a gold and a silver at the Caribbean Archery Developmental Championship
Agreements will allow Barbados and Qatar to begin discussions on commercial carriers flying to island
Barbados must look to boost and modernise the tourism product to attract new visitors
The Princess Alice Highway will be closed from 2 pm today, Friday, September 30 until 12 pm on Sunday, October 2.
The Barbados Police Force states that the closure is to accommodate the Barbados Fo
A fire at Rock Gap, New Orleans, St Michael around 9:10 am today, badly damaged two homes.
According to acting inspector Stephen Griffith, acting communications and public affairs officer of