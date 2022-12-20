Special reception to be held for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square
Police issue warning regarding increased armed robberies
Man receives gun-shot wound after altercation near bar
Resident saddened by destruction of Christmas lights
Ministry invites all to welcome party for Jordan Crooks today, Dec 19
Governor Martyn Roper says new governor is “a very good appointment”
2006 report highlights factors contributing to crime in Cayman
Extension announced for liquor, music, dancing New Year’s Eve
Jamaica steps up traffic enforcement for Xmas season
Water Authority planned interruption on Shamrock Rd this Sunday
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that they are aware that there has been an increase in the number of armed robbery incidents that have been taking place since August, leading up to the holiday season.
According to the RCIPS, these robberies have been targeting businesses that are isolated, both geographically and based on their hours of operations and more recently targeting individuals using bank Automated Cash Machines.
In order to prevent these robberies and to assist the investigations of the offences already committed, a team of dedicated officers have been re-deployed for the sole purpose of proactive patrols and robbery investigations.
In addition to the robbery prevention team, the RCIPS said they have also increased the presence and operations of our tactical officers, including the Firearm Response Unit, the Operational Support Unit, the K-9 Unit and the Air Operations Unit.
The RCIPS are seeking the assistance of the public, especially the business community to prevent and help solve these robberies by carrying out a few security and safety measures.
Such measures include the following:
Employ additional security during busy times and at times that are outside of normal operating hoursIf not already being used, add a security system, including CCTV and door entry buzzer systems that are correctly installed and servicedSubmit tips with any suspicious activity to our website, including pictures, videos and voice messagesCall 911 to report any suspicious vehicles or persons, particularly if seen loitering around banking or business institutions.
The RCIPS said they would like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance so far and look forward to continuing our partnership with the community.
Romellia Welcome, president of the Cayman Kind Action Committee non-profit organisation and a resident of Windsor Park, said that she was saddened to see that the Christmas lights in the park in Winds
Governor Martyn Roper recently appeared on the ‘For The Record Show’ with host Orrett Connor where he praised his successor, Mrs Jane Owen, who is expected to arrive in Cayman in April 2023.
Speaki
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 7:20pm on Sunday, December 18, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of shots being fired at th
Minister Bernie Bush and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage are encouraging members of the public to join them today, December 19, at the Owen Roberts International Arriva
According to World Aquatics, Jordan Crooks on Saturday won the first-ever gold medal in swimming for the Cayman Islands after winning the Men’s 50-metre freestyle competition at the 16th FINA World Sw