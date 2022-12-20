The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that they are aware that there has been an increase in the number of armed robbery incidents that have been taking place since August, leading up to the holiday season.

According to the RCIPS, these robberies have been targeting businesses that are isolated, both geographically and based on their hours of operations and more recently targeting individuals using bank Automated Cash Machines.

In order to prevent these robberies and to assist the investigations of the offences already committed, a team of dedicated officers have been re-deployed for the sole purpose of proactive patrols and robbery investigations.

In addition to the robbery prevention team, the RCIPS said they have also increased the presence and operations of our tactical officers, including the Firearm Response Unit, the Operational Support Unit, the K-9 Unit and the Air Operations Unit.

The RCIPS are seeking the assistance of the public, especially the business community to prevent and help solve these robberies by carrying out a few security and safety measures.

Such measures include the following:

Employ additional security during busy times and at times that are outside of normal operating hoursIf not already being used, add a security system, including CCTV and door entry buzzer systems that are correctly installed and servicedSubmit tips with any suspicious activity to our website, including pictures, videos and voice messagesCall 911 to report any suspicious vehicles or persons, particularly if seen loitering around banking or business institutions.

The RCIPS said they would like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance so far and look forward to continuing our partnership with the community.