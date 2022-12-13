Police-military team finds gun, ammo hidden inside a baby crib
File photo
The police in St James seized a Smith and Wesson handgun with a magazine containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition on Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish on Sunday, December 11.
Reports from the police are that about 10:38 pm, a joint police-military team was on patrol in the community, when a house was searched and the weapon was found under clothing in a baby crib.
A man was arrested in connection with the find.
However, his name is being withheld until charges are proffered against him.
More information is expected on the find.
