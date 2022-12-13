Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Police-military team finds gun, ammo hidden inside a baby crib

Teen boy allegedly stabbed to death by another during fight in St Mary

All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes gets engaged in St Lucia

Macys.com

Some parish councillors demanding update on salaries, benefits

Rum-Bar sets the bar high with this Xmas treat

Cops question suspect, guards found dead on CHEC compound, identified

VM Group ramps up financial literacy thrust with new virtual hub

St Thomas woman offered bail on gun possession charge

Novamed MD championing digital public health in emerging markets

Monday Dec 12

19?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police in St James seized a Smith and Wesson handgun with a magazine containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition on Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish on Sunday, December 11.

Reports from the police are that about 10:38 pm, a joint police-military team was on patrol in the community, when a house was searched and the weapon was found under clothing in a baby crib.

A man was arrested in connection with the find.

However, his name is being withheld until charges are proffered against him.

More information is expected on the find.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Police-military team finds gun, ammo hidden inside a baby crib

Jamaica News

Teen boy allegedly stabbed to death by another during fight in St Mary

Jamaica News

All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community

More From

Jamaica News

2 security guards found dead on China Harbour compound in St Andrew

Police believed victims were attacked by gunmen

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Sizzla’s burning of plaques raises concerns, questions

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is entertainer Sizzla Kalonji’s public burning of two plaques that were presented to him in commemoration of American rapper and pr

Jamaica News

Veteran broadcaster Henry ‘Busha’ Stennett has died

Henry Stennett, a former radio broadcaster renowned for his iconic voice on morning traffic reports on local radio, has died.

He passed away on Sunday morning after ailing for some time, reports h

Jamaica News

Chased by angry mob: Man runs to station attempts to hide in uniform

A man, who was accused of damaging several cars in a St Andrew community had to seek refuge in Matilda’s Corner police station as he tried to escape an angry mob on Monday.

Reports are also surfaci

Jamaica News

Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road

A major collision occurred along the Palisadoes Road between Harbour View and the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning.

Four people have so far reportedl

World News

Man, unable to afford new drone, turns 8 sticks into flying device

A man turned eight bamboo sticks into a flying drone that costs 11 GBP in eastern China.

Zhao was devastated when he flew his expensive drone into a tree and smashed it into pieces, so he thought h

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR