Police are investigating a break-in at the Courts, Castries location of Unicomer (Saint Lucia) Limited.

A company statement said the break-in occurred after business hours on Wednesday.

According to the statement, staff realised evidence of foul play when they opened for business on Thursday morning, and the police were summoned immediately.

The store remained closed for half of the day.

And the company statement said no additional details were available.

Although no staff member was hurt due to the incident, Managing Director Johnathan Johannes told reporters Thursday morning the employees were traumatised.

“We are going to see how we can assist law enforcement in getting a solution and getting some answers,” he stated.

“The most important thing for me is the safety of our staff and our customers and I think that we have provided a safe environment during operating hours,” Johannes asserted.

“What we need to establish is what went wrong during the night time hours and how we can further beef up security,” the company official explained.

According to Johannes, crime affects private citizens and businesses throughout Saint Lucia.

“And I think that we as a people need to take a greater stance against crime and criminal activity and if we know something we need to report it to the authorities so we can get crime solving at a faster rate,” he told reporters.

