The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said they received three separate reports of sexual harassment that occurred in George Town over February that appear to be linked.

According to the RCIPS, the incidents occurred in the vicinity of Dr. Roys Drive and Grackle Road, at around 7pm when three women were walking home from work. Two of the women were walking alone, and the third was with a female friend.

It was reported that in each case the women were approached by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle, a man wearing a black balaclava and black hoodie, engaged them, proposing to pay the women a sum of money in exchange for a sexual act. When the women refused the man’s proposition, he departed the scene.

These incidents are being investigated by the police and anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.