The stolen cash and jewellery recovered by the police

Police ranks in Region Three have arrested five persons following the discovery of over $7 million that was stolen from a businessman during a break-and-enter-and-larceny at his Coglan Dam, West Bank Demerara, home three days ago.

According to the police, some $10.2 million in cash and a quantity of gold jewellery valued $680,000 – property of the businessman; along with another $2.8 million and a quantity of gold jewellery valued $980,000 – property of his wife – were stolen from their home.

The robbery occurred sometime between 08:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs on Thursday.

Reports are that the victims are living in a one-flat concrete and wooden building, facing north in a well-fenced yard. The house consists of two wooden doors, one to the north and one to the south, both of which are secured internally and externally by tower bolts and manufacturer locks, respectively.

On the date and time mentioned above, the businessman’s wife secured the home by all means provided, leaving everything intact and went to the doctor’s office at Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD to take her son who wasn’t feeling well.

At about 09:00 hrs, she returned home and discovered the top half of her back door was wrenched off. Further checks in the home revealed that her bedroom alone was ransacked and the cash was missing from a bag in a wardrobe, and the jewellery was gone from the vanity.

The matter was reported to the police and the scene was processed by the police. Several persons in the area were also questioned.

During the ongoing investigations, investigators managed to recover $7 million of the stolen cash.

The police said that on Friday, between 14:00 hrs and 19:30 hrs, further investigations were carried out during which two main suspects – a 20-year-old barber and a 45-year-old farmer, both of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara – were arrested and interviewed.

The suspects took the Police to their Coldingen residence. One of the suspects pointed out two areas in his yard where he dug up and handed over to the Police $1,160,000 and $1,495,000 respectively along with a quantity of gold jewellery.

The suspect’s mother, a cleaner who also resides at Coldingen, ECD, handed over another $1,225,000.

The second suspect (farmer) then took the Police to an area on his farm, where he dug and nothing was found. However, his wife – a 47-year-old vendor – handed over $1,495,000 and a quantity of gold jewellery; while her 38-year-old adopted brother of Non-Pariel, ECD, handed over a another $1,660,000, which they all claimed were given to them.

Statements were taken, the suspects were arrested and investigations continue.