Police responded to three reports of armed robbery last night, 2 December.

Shortly after 9:30pm, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Seven Mile Public Beach parking lot. It was reported that a man was at the location when he was approached from behind by two masked men, one of who appeared to be carrying a firearm. The men took a bag from him containing cash, and then fled the area in a white vehicle, in the direction of West Bay.

Shortly after 9:40pm, officers responded to a report of a robbery on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of Centennial Towers. It was reported that a woman was walking along West Bay Road when two masked men approached her. One of the men brandished a firearm and robbed her of a bag which contained cash and personal items.

The men were dressed in all black and wearing masks, and are described as being about 5’7″ height.

Shortly before 10:50pm, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a food truck on Crewe Road, near the Grand Harbour roundabout. It was reported that two masked men dressed in all black approached the food truck. One of the men brandished a firearm, and the other brandished an unknown object, and demanded cash. The men fled the scene with a quantity of cash from the register.

No shots were fired and no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

All three matters are currently under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay or George Town CID at 949-3999 or 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip