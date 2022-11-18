News

BARRACKPORE police have put out an all-points bulletin for a thief who was chopped on the hand during an attempted robbery in the district.

They have alerted the Princes Town and San Fernando Health facilities for a person fitting the description of a man who tried to enter Happy Times Sports Bar and who may be seeking medical treatment.

According to a report, around midnight on Wednesday, Jai Feng Su, 37, who runs the bar, at Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore, saw a man on his CCTV camera, in a secure area at the back of his premises.

The man is said to be of East Indian descent, approximately six foot tall, slim built and was wearing a three-quarter pants and blue shirt.

Feng Su raised and alarm and one of his employees, who had been asleep in an apartment on the lower floor, saw the suspect poking his hand through a hole in the back door.

He chopped the man’s hand. The man escaped, leaving a trail of blood, which the police followed to Sukhan Trace, Barrackpore. However, no one fitting the description was seen there.

Sgt Maharaj and PCs Gumbs and Arjoon, along with WPC Torres, visited along withSouthern Division Task Force (SDTF) Area East.

WPC Torres is continuing enquiries.