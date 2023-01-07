The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Corrie Andrew Myles, who is wanted by the police for firearms offences.

Police say that any member of the public who sees Myles should not approach him but call 911 instead, as he is known to be violent and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

The public is being reminded that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offense to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offense. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Myles to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 9-1-1, specifically if the circumstances are time-sensitive.

In addition, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.