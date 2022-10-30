Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three missing teens who left their Bodden Town home for school, and have not returned home since.

Jahsmine Ebanks, age 14, departed her home for John Gray high school on Thursday morning, 27 October and have not returned home since. She was last seen wearing her John Gray High School uniform, and is described as 5ft 4 inches tall, dark complexion, and medium built.

Both Mackailia Cunningham, age 12 and Austina Williams, age 13, left their Bodden Town home yesterday Friday 28 October for the Clifton Hunter High School, in their school uniforms, and did not return home on the school bus as expected. Mackailia is described as having dark skin, medium build and dread locked hair. Austina is described as dark skin, medium build with long braided hair.

Officers are encouraging Jahsmine, Mackailia and Austina to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or the M.A.S.H Unit at 649-6000.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.