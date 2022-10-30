Police investigate armed robbery of Bodden Town gas station
Police search for three missing teens
Opinion: Watson-Blake case casts dark cloud over legal profession
CBC invites public to goods auction today, October 29
Man viciously attacks victim outside bar, but serves no jail time
Police investigate stabbing in Belford Estates
North Side man arrested and charged with murder
Police investigate arson on Greenwood Drive
AI conference to be held in the Cayman Islands in Nov
Jury says Canover Watson guilty on all counts, Blake on two counts
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three missing teens who left their Bodden Town home for school, and have not returned home since.
Jahsmine Ebanks, age 14, departed her home for John Gray high school on Thursday morning, 27 October and have not returned home since. She was last seen wearing her John Gray High School uniform, and is described as 5ft 4 inches tall, dark complexion, and medium built.
Both Mackailia Cunningham, age 12 and Austina Williams, age 13, left their Bodden Town home yesterday Friday 28 October for the Clifton Hunter High School, in their school uniforms, and did not return home on the school bus as expected. Mackailia is described as having dark skin, medium build and dread locked hair. Austina is described as dark skin, medium build with long braided hair.
Officers are encouraging Jahsmine, Mackailia and Austina to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or the M.A.S.H Unit at 649-6000.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.
by Alric Lindsay
While some stakeholders in the financial services industry may s
Police say that just before 7pm on Wednesday, October 26, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Unit to a report of a stabbing incident in the Belford Estates
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 11am on Friday, October 28, investigators with the RCIPS arrested a 31-year-old-man of North Side on suspicion of murder.
The Department of Environment (DoE) is informing the public that conch season will open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and will close on April 30, 2023.
DoE said that, during this time, Marin
AI Forum, a leading research and information source on Artificial Intelligence, has launched an annual conference focused on several hot-button industry topics, such as the intersection of AI and huma
MP Joseph Hew, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, issued a statement responding to a media article indicating that there was pre-election of abuse of public cash at the National Roads Authority (NRA