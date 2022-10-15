Commissioner of Police – Atlee P. Rodney

OBSERVER: A fresh appeal has been made to those persons who may information pertaining to the shocking double murder at Pillar Rock to come forward.

Police Commissioner, Atlee Rodney, made the appeal during a recent media appearance where he was speaking briefly on a number of murder cases that remain unsolved.

He is encouraging persons to speak up.

“This is still under active investigation. It has been one of those tedious cases where you don’t have a lot of information that is coming forward, and it is so gruesome, and not only that one, but the one in Golden Grove, the double murders have been very troubling to law enforcement, but I am looking at what the investigators are doing and we have been doing a tremendous job, and I am just hoping that we will put our hand on some credible information and evidence that can lead us to an arrest.

“We will continue to appeal to the public about anybody who saw something in the area, you can talk to the police, a police friend, a police relative or if you just want to talk to the Tip Number that would assist us, because we need some additional information. Yes, we have some information that we are working with, we have some theories that we are following, but we are still hoping that we can get some credible information that can assist us in the investigation,” Rodney said.

A Mexican national is said to be assisting the police with their investigation into the murder of two Mexican nationals that took place last month.

Reliable sources disclosed that he was taken into custody but has since been released.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rodolfo Sandoval Stone and 36-year-old Cesar Santos Ramirez were fatally shot at Pillar Rock on September 7.

It was reported that one of the men was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The second man, who had earlier been reported missing, was later found dead in a pool with multiple gunshot wounds to his body as well.

Both men reportedly held management positions at a leading local resort.

Nevertheless, Rodney gave the commitment of his officers in continuing their investigations into all of the unsolved homicides.

Persons can call crime stoppers at 1-800 TIPS or 1-800-8477 if they have any information.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP