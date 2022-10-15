Invest in the Caribbean
Police Seize Gun, Tactical Vest & Extended Magazines In Marchand – St. Lucia Times News

By
-
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
About 11:30 am on Friday, October 14, 2022, a joint operation involving the Criminal Investigations Department Castries and Gros Islet, Bicycle Patrol Unit, Special Services Unit, Central Police Station and Drug Unit, was conducted in Marchand, Castries.

A Warrant to Search for Property was executed on a residence therein and the officers recovered the following items:

One .380 Barretta cal.6421
Six Glock selector switches
Two 30 round extended magazines
One Tactical Vest

One male was arrested in connection with the seizure for suspicion of having committed the following offenses:

1. Manufacturing of Prohibited Component Parts of a Firearm to with Selector Switches2. Possession of Prohibited Component Parts of a Firearm3. Possession of an Illegal Firearm under Section 21(a) of the FirearmsAmended Act of Saint Lucia No.18 of 2022.4. Violating Customs regulations

Following the search two males were arrested for Obstruction during a Police Operation, Resisting Arrest and Assaulting a Police Officer during the Lawful Execution of their Duties.

All three remain in police custody pending charging. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force/SLT. Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File photo)

