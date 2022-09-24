Police seize over $3 billion worth of coke at Ian Fleming airport
Probe on; female found dead after birthday drinking spree
Horse racing to go ahead despite tropical storm watch
LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Ian forms, Jamaica prepares for its effects
Curfew imposed in Crescent Road following double murder
Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Honduras 3-0
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
Tropical Storm Ian: Flash flooding likely this weekend, Monday
Another massive crime fighting initiative launched
A screengrab from a video shared by the JCF of the cocaine bust on Friday, September 3, 2022.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and law enforcement agents from overseas seized a large quantity of cocaine at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary.
The cocaine, valued at J$3.8 billion, was seized on Friday, September 23.
No one was arrested over the seizure.
The operation was carried out between 2 o’clock in the afternoon and 8 o’clock in the evening by members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, Narcotics Division and law enforcement agents from the US.
According to Deputy Commission of Police Fitz Bailey, the cocaine was destined for Canada.
“The objective of the operation was to intercept and seize cocaine destined for Canada. During the operation some 500.2 kg of cocaine or 1100.5 pounds was seized and taken to a police facility for processing,” Bailey said. “The value of the cocaine is estimated to be over US$25 million.”
More From
Venice Irving among 16 Jamaicans awarded Chevening Scholarhips
Weather system could dump 4-8 inches of rainfall over Jamaica
Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.
Fellow contestants may have noticed tha
Track body acts on suspected systematic cheating in results
His stage name alone generates extreme intrigue and curiosity, but even more so are his background and some major decisions he has made on his obviously very purposeful musical journey.
‘Gramma Zo
Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Crawford, has called for the National Water Commission (NWC) and the National Works Agency (NWA) to better coordinate their activities to prevent sit