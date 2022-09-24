Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and law enforcement agents from overseas seized a large quantity of cocaine at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary.

The cocaine, valued at J$3.8 billion, was seized on Friday, September 23.

No one was arrested over the seizure.

The operation was carried out between 2 o’clock in the afternoon and 8 o’clock in the evening by members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, Narcotics Division and law enforcement agents from the US.

According to Deputy Commission of Police Fitz Bailey, the cocaine was destined for Canada.

“The objective of the operation was to intercept and seize cocaine destined for Canada. During the operation some 500.2 kg of cocaine or 1100.5 pounds was seized and taken to a police facility for processing,” Bailey said. “The value of the cocaine is estimated to be over US$25 million.”