A police sergeant was found dead in a motorcar in the parish of St Ann on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lloyd Kelly of the Runaway Bay police station and Bonham Heights Exchange St Ann.

Reports are that at about 8:40 pm commuters noticed the 53-year-old’s grey BMW motor car parked along the Exchange District main road with the 4-way flasher on.

Upon inquiries, he was seen slumped backward in the driver’s seat and appeared to be unresponsive.

The police were summoned along with a medical team who performed CPR; however, no signs of life emerged.

The policeman was subsequently rushed to the St Anns Bay hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His licensed firearm was retrieved and is currently in the custody of the police.