As part of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s efforts to improve service to the public, a second set of sergeants began a two-week training in leadership and management on Friday, according to the Police Information Office.

“Sergeant rank is vital to the day-to-day function of the force,” said Police Commissioner Mark Collins. “Yet officers of this rank have been promoted and asked to do a job without a job description or the prerequisite skills. We have made it a priority to provide the essential leadership and managerial skills to fulfill their roles with competence and greater confidence.”

The two-week course is facilitated by instructor Darby Allen, a former United Kingdom officer and certified trainer.

It covers subjects including interview techniques for supervisors, communication skills, management skills and conflict resolution, according to the PIO.

The office added that several sergeants who completed the training have said they now have a greater understanding of the need for change in the force’s culture; their roles as supervisors; the importance of teamwork; and the benefits of quality leadership in enhancing the organisation.

The practical training is designed to provide an overall improvement in the service provided to the public, according to police.