The gun and packet of cocaine found by police after a chase through El Socorro. A 28-year-old Barataria man was shot by police during the chase. Photo courtesy TTSP

A Barataria man who police said was transporting drugs and a gun, is warded in a serious condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after police shot him on Friday morning.

Police said at about 11.50 am officers assigned to the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit were on patrol when they heard a brown Nissan B14 was transporting narcotics and a gun.

They later saw the car speeding near the Maritime Roundabout, Morvant. It slammed into a marked police car along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

The officer chased the car, following it into El Socorro. Police said the car hit several other vehicles as the driver tried to evade the police.

They said twice the driver pointed a gun at them and the second time, they shot back. The 28-year-old man, from Seventh Street, Barataria crashed into a wall along Jogie Road.

Police later found a loaded gun and cocaine wrapped in black tape in the car.