By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 22, 2024: The current challenges facing the United Progressive Party, (UPP), and the dominance of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, (ABLP), reveal more than just political maneuvering; they expose the deeper dynamics of power, competition, and democracy. While the disarray within the UPP may provide short-term advantages for the ABLP, the broader implications for the nation demand a more thoughtful analysis.

Political instability is not unique to the UPP. The ALP itself has faced significant internal challenges, from leadership transitions to high-profile defections, yet emerged stronger through resilience and reinvention. The UPP’s present struggles, though troubling, are a familiar part of the political cycle, reflecting the need for recalibration rather than serving as a death knell.

However, the celebration of one party’s dominance at the expense of a weakened opposition carries risks for Antigua and Barbuda’s democratic health. Democracy thrives on balanced competition. Without a strong opposition, even the most capable governments can falter, becoming less innovative and less accountable. As the saying wisely reminds us, “A horse running alone is always the fastest on the track.” Complacency, not competition, becomes the norm, and the electorate pays the price.

The defections from the UPP to the ABLP might strengthen the ruling party in the short term, but the influx of politically ambitious individuals without deep ideological alignment could sow internal discord. Political dominance built on shifting allegiances is inherently unstable, as history consistently demonstrates. The ABLP must navigate this carefully, ensuring its leadership remains cohesive and focused on the nation’s long-term goals rather than short-term political triumphs.

Instead of celebrating opposition turmoil, this moment calls for a collective recommitment to strengthening Antigua and Barbuda’s democratic foundation. For the ABLP, this means leveraging its current position to enact policies that address critical issues like economic diversification, education reform, and climate resilience. For the UPP, rebuilding trust and crafting a compelling vision for the future are paramount. Effective opposition is not about mere criticism but about offering credible, transformative alternatives that resonate with the public.

To foster a healthier political ecosystem, both parties must embrace a culture of accountability and collaboration. This requires investments in civic education, greater transparency, and a commitment to policies that prioritize the nation’s well-being over party politics. Strong governance is born not from dominance but from robust systems where competition drives excellence and all voices are valued.

Antigua and Barbuda deserves more than fleeting political victories. It deserves a democracy where both government and opposition are strong enough to serve as effective stewards of the nation’s future. By moving beyond short-term power struggles, the country can build a resilient democracy that reflects its people’s highest aspirations and secures a prosperous, sustainable future.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a globally respected governance strategist and leadership expert with over 30 years of experience advising governments and political organizations worldwide. Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia-trained, Dr. Newton is renowned for his transformative insights into nation-building and his commitment to fostering resilient democracies across the Caribbean, Africa, and beyond.