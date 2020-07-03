Trump’s America –Episode # 177 – Bananas 4 July 4

By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 3, 2020: “Over the past four decades, American workers have suffered a devastating loss of economic power, manifest in their wages, benefits and working conditions. The annual economic output of the United States has almost tripled, but, with the help of policymakers from both political parties, the wealthy hoarded the fruits.”

That was the opening of The New York Times lead editorial last Sunday titled “Income and Wealth Inequality Has Devastated American Workers.”

Now turn to the always reliable Wikipedia for a definition Of Banana Republic.

“In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.”

OR ITS OWN CITIZENS most of all!

Put succinctly, the rich and the powerful and their bought and paid for accolades in both the Republican and Democratic Parties have been STEALING from you all your life and theirs, and to no surprise, their GREED knows no limit they still want more and more of both from you and me !

It’s a HAPPY JULY 4TH for them for sure! Not so much for the rest of us.

Time to reinterpret and redefine INDEPENDENCE Day for OUR time, for OUR future – Black, White and every color under the Sun, Moon & Stars.

Here is what we know for sure about what happened on July 4, 1776. Our forebearers gathered in Independence Hall in Philadelphia to form a MORE PERFECT UNION, and their goal was to do so in terms that had meaning for them in 1776 and which also reflected all their misconceptions and the failures they could not put aside – most of all Slavery. But the fact remains …

Their intent was a more PERFECT union than the one the British provided the citizens of these 13 British Colonies until July 4, 1776. Here is what we also know for sure if these patriots had been provided a Stargate that took them through time and space to America on July 4, 2020 …

They would have formed a much more PERFECT union for OUR time and for the 21st century. They did not have that opportunity, but we do so let us declare today and right now for July 4, 2020 and ever more ….

OUR Independence Day for the 21st century!

Independence from the misuse of power and wealth!

Independence from Inequality!

Independence from Racism!

Independence from Poverty!

Independence from Corruption!

Independence from a very regressive tax system!

Independence from Pollution!

Independence from fossil fuels and carbon!

Independence from corporate shareholder abuse!

Independence from a broken medical regime!

Independence from Homelessness!

Independence from Brutality!

Independence from Unfairness!

Independence from a lack of Opportunity!

Independence from an unequal unfair educational system!

Independence from a crumbling national infrastructure!

Independence from ALL our failures as a nation!

Wait a minute, I could have STOPPED with …

Independence from the misuse of power and wealth!

Because all these other wrongs and failures result from the abuse and misuse of power and wealth, exactly the same core problem that prevented the original signers of the Declaration of Independence from forming a far more perfect union than they were able to do by defeating the British usurpers.

We cannot eliminate all these wrongs completely either, but we can do a far better job than we and most of all our so called leaders – both elected and not elected, have done so far, and for which we too must take responsibility.

Most of all, real CHANGES will not come from small steps, and in that we can take full inspiration from our American patriots of 1776 as imperfect as they were, and we are. There is no dispute what they did on July 4, 1776.

They unambiguously began a REVOLUTION. So, must we begin a REVOLUTION of vastly improving our nation NOT with violence but with our imagination, ideas and determination to make America much better.

Much better for ALL of us and for this REVOLUTION to be successful we must defeat until their surrender the unfair concentration of wealth and power that defines America today and has turned us into a modern day ..

BANANA Republic….

The exportation today of wealth and power by the few. YES, in fact the same ENEMY Americans fought against in 1776 – then it was the British government and monarchy that held all the power and wealth against the so called American colonies and colonists.

TODAY …

It is not a foreign power – as much as the China regime is a major threat to our future. Today, the unnatural pervasive unfair concentration of power and wealth is right within our midst it is the 1% of Americans and all the American politicians they buy and own who are the source of our oppression.

What we must do is free both ourselves and them as well from their addiction their insatiable desire for ever more wealth and power that is not only destroying our future but ultimately theirs as well.

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and so many others, and in the wake of COVID-19 with these as catalyst for so many other wrongs as well, it is time for real CHANGE in America to begin on ….

INDEPENDENCE Day 2020 – when we can and must celebrate all the good that resulted from what took place on July 4,1776, but just as much address all the WRONGS not corrected on July 4, 1776 that still exist today!

We cannot rely on Donald Trump to do so, neither can we rely on Joe Biden and the DINOSAURS in the Democratic Party he represents, to reimagine recreate America for the 21st century.

We all must do it! So, let us summon the resolve of Alexander Hamilton, Martin Luther King and so many others and do it.

(This series dedicated in honor of the late Liu Xiaobo & Jamal Khashoggi)

EDITOR’S NOTE: About The Writer: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.